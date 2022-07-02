TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, July 2, 2022

_____

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

The National Weather Service in League City has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Galveston Bay...

* Until 300 PM CDT.

* At 231 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Eagle Point,

moving northeast at 15 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts to 40 knots.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and

suddenly higher waves.

* Locations impacted include...

Smith Point, western East Galveston Bay, Galveston Bay, Eagle Point

and southwestern Trinity Bay.

This warning also includes the following channel lights...

Houston Ship Channel Light 45...

Houston Ship Channel Light 55...

Bayport Ship Channel Light 5...

Five Mile Cut Buoy 2...

Clear Creek Channel Light 6...

Houston Ship Channel Light 65...

Clear Creek Channel Light 2...

Houston Ship Channel Light 73...

Dickinson Bayou Channel Buoy 3 and

Dickinson Bayou Channel Buoy 17.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Frequent lightning is occurring with this storm. If caught on the

open water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded

metal objects.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather