TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, June 13, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 1258 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... Onshore flow is below advisory levels, therefore, the Small Craft Advisory will be allowed to expire at 1 AM. However, winds will remain at 15 to 20 knots through the overnight hours and mariners should use caution. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather