TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, May 30, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 204 AM CDT Mon May 30 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 5 to 7 ft. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX out 20 NM, Matagorda Bay and Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and rough. * WHERE...Galveston Bay. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather