TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, May 24, 2022

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out

20 NM...

Laguna Madre From The Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM North Of Port

Mansfield TX...

Laguna Madre From the Port Of Brownsville to the Arroyo Colorado...

* Until 300 AM CDT.

* At 222 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing

waterspouts were located along a line extending from 13 nm south of

Port Mansfield Cut to near Laguna Vista to 18 nm southwest of Boca

Chica Beach, moving southeast at 60 knots.

HAZARD...Waterspouts, wind gusts 34 knots or greater, and small

hail.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally

hazardous seas. Small craft could be damaged in briefly

higher winds and suddenly higher waves.

* Locations impacted include...

Laguna Vista, Port Isabel, Queen Isabella Causeway and South Padre

Island.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move to safe harbor until hazardous weather passes.

