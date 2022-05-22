TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, May 22, 2022

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

301 AM CDT Sun May 22 2022

A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the following areas...

Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX out 20

NM...

Matagorda Bay...

At 300 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms, capable

of producing winds to around 30 knots. These thunderstorms were

located along a line extending from 12 nm north of Turtle Bay to 10

nm northwest of Seadrift, moving southeast at 30 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until these storms pass.

LAT...LON 2872 9652 2871 9651 2871 9657 2866 9658

2861 9645 2857 9649 2857 9648 2878 9615

2860 9621 2872 9591 2852 9561 2819 9614

2850 9647 2847 9657 2846 9658 2846 9659

2857 9655 2857 9664 2870 9667

