TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, March 24, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 946 AM CDT Thu Mar 24 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Wind speeds are expected to be in the 15 to 20 knot range through this afternoon. This is below small craft advisory criteria. However, small craft should still exercise caution until winds decrease this evening. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60 NM and Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out 20 NM. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.