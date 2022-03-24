TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, March 24, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

946 AM CDT Thu Mar 24 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Wind speeds are expected to be in the 15 to 20 knot range through

this afternoon. This is below small craft advisory criteria.

However, small craft should still exercise caution until winds

decrease this evening.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60

NM and Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out 20

NM.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

