TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, March 23, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

410 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 5 to 8 ft.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Winds have fallen below advisory criteria. Therefore, the small

craft advisory has been cancelled. Small craft should exercise

caution to allow winds and seas to diminish.

