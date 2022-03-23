TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, March 23, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 410 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 5 to 8 ft. * WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Winds have fallen below advisory criteria. Therefore, the small craft advisory has been cancelled. Small craft should exercise caution to allow winds and seas to diminish. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather