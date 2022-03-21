TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, March 21, 2022 _____ MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT Marine Weather Statement National Weather Service Brownsville TX 738 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022 ...AREAS OF MARINE FOG AFFECTING THE LAGUNA MADRE AND NEARSHORE COASTAL WATERS... The latest webcams from South Padre Island shows areas of fog and patchy dense fog over the Laguna Madre as well as the adjacent near shore Gulf waters. Visibility of 1 to 2 miles can be expected in most areas, with locally dense fog reducing visibilities to 1 nautical mile or less at times. The fog is expected to dissipate over the next few hours allowing the visibilities to gradually improve. Mariners should be prepared for abrupt visibility changes down to one nautical mile or less. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather