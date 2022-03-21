TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, March 21, 2022

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

738 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...AREAS OF MARINE FOG AFFECTING THE LAGUNA MADRE AND NEARSHORE

COASTAL WATERS...

The latest webcams from South Padre Island shows areas of fog and

patchy dense fog over the Laguna Madre as well as the adjacent

near shore Gulf waters. Visibility of 1 to 2 miles can be expected

in most areas, with locally dense fog reducing visibilities to 1

nautical mile or less at times. The fog is expected to dissipate

over the next few hours allowing the visibilities to gradually

improve.

Mariners should be prepared for abrupt visibility changes down to

one nautical mile or less. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all

running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass.

