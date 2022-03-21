TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, March 23, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 1201 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 6 to 9 ft expected. * WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Sabine Lake and Calcasieu Lake. * WHEN...From 7 AM Monday to 7 AM CDT Tuesday. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather