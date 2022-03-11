TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, March 11, 2022

GALE WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

235 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON CST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 25 to 35 kt with

gusts up to 40 kt and seas 6 to 11 feet expected. For the

Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce visibility to one

quarter mile or less.

* WHERE...Laguna Madre between the Port of Brownsville and

Baffin Bay, and Nearshore Gulf waters between the mouth of the

Rio Grande and Baffin Bay from 0 to 20 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to noon

CST Saturday. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 10 AM CST this

morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Low

visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

* WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas

8 to 13 feet expected.

* WHERE...Offshore Gulf waters between the mouth of the Rio

Grande and Baffin Bay from 20 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to noon CST Saturday.

