TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, March 6, 2022

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

229 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Patchy dense fog will reduce visibility to around 1 NM at

times.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

