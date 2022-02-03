TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, February 3, 2022

_____

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

308 AM CST Thu Feb 3 2022

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...North winds around 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots and

bays choppy to rough.

* WHERE...Bays and Waterways of the Middle Texas coast from Baffin

Bay to Port O'Connor.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds with gusts to gale and high seas will

result in dangerous marine conditions which could result in

capsized or damaged vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots

and seas 7 to 11 feet expected.

* WHERE...Gulf Waters of the Middle Texas coast from Baffin Bay

to the Matagorda Ship Channel out to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gale force winds and high seas will result in

dangerous marine conditions which could result in capsized or

damaged vessels.

_____

