TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, February 2, 2022 _____ GALE WATCH URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 327 AM CST Wed Feb 2 2022 ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM THURSDAY TO 6 PM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots and seas 7 to 10 feet expected. * WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...From 5 AM Thursday to 6 PM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gale force winds and high seas will result in dangerous marine conditions which could result in capsized or damaged vessels. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.