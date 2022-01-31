TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, January 31, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

249 AM CST Mon Jan 31 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 5 to 7 feet expected.

* WHERE...Offshore Gulf waters between the mouth of the Rio

Grande and Baffin Bay from 20 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO

6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

5 to 7 feet expected.

* WHERE...Nearshore Gulf waters between the mouth of the Rio

Grande and Baffin Bay from 0 to 20 nm.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 6 PM CST this evening.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather