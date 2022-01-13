TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 15, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 159 PM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM FRIDAY TO 9 AM CST SATURDAY... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots expected. For the Gale Watch, northwest winds 20 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots and seas 7 to 10 feet possible. * WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 11 PM Friday to 9 AM CST Saturday. For the Gale Watch, from Saturday morning through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Gale force winds and high seas will result in dangerous marine conditions which could result in capsized or damaged vessels. 