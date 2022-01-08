TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 8, 2022

_____

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

331 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

...AREAS OF FOG OVER THE BAYS AND NEAR SHORE WATERS THIS MORNING...

Areas of fog will occur over the bays, intracoastal waterways,

and adjacent near shore waters this morning. Expect prevailing

visibilities will be from 2 to 3 miles. However, patchy dense

fog, with visibilities around 1 nautical mile or less, may also

occur over the bays. Mariners should prepare for rapidly

visibility changes.

...AREAS OF FOG OVER THE BAYS AND NEAR SHORE WATERS THIS MORNING...

Areas of fog will occur over the bays, intracoastal waterways,

and adjacent near shore waters this morning. Expect prevailing

visibilities will be from 2 to 3 miles. However, patchy dense

fog, with visibilities around 1 nautical mile or less, may also

occur over the bays. Mariners should prepare for rapidly

visibility changes.

...AREAS OF FOG OVER THE BAYS AND NEAR SHORE WATERS THIS MORNING...

Areas of fog will occur over the bays, intracoastal waterways,

and adjacent near shore waters this morning. Expect prevailing

visibilities will be from 2 to 3 miles. However, patchy dense

fog, with visibilities around 1 nautical mile or less, may also

occur over the bays. Mariners should prepare for rapidly

visibility changes.

...AREAS OF FOG OVER THE BAYS AND NEAR SHORE WATERS THIS MORNING...

Areas of fog will occur over the bays, intracoastal waterways,

and adjacent near shore waters this morning. Expect prevailing

visibilities will be from 2 to 3 miles. However, patchy dense

fog, with visibilities around 1 nautical mile or less, may also

occur over the bays. Mariners should prepare for rapidly

visibility changes.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather