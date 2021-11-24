TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, November 25, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

206 AM CST Wed Nov 24 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Southeast winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and

seas 4 to 6 ft expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

