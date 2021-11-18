TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, November 19, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

311 AM CST Thu Nov 18 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with higher gusts. Seas 5 to 8 ft

and bay waters rough.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

