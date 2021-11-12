TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, November 13, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 215 PM CST Fri Nov 12 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Portions of and the coastal lakes and bays of the Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Portions of and the coastal lakes and bays of the Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Portions of and the coastal lakes and bays of the Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Portions of and the coastal lakes and bays of the Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather