TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, October 21, 2021

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

1145 PM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

...Fog developing across portions of Galveston Bay and Trinity Bay...

Areas of fog have begun to develop across portions of Galveston and

Trinity Bay. Visibilities at some locations in and around the Morgans

Point area are around 1 to 2 miles with some isolated spots under

a mile. If visibilities continue to fall, Marine Dense Fog Advisory

will be needed.

