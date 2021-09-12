TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, September 12, 2021

TROPICAL STORM WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

1041 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 60 kt and

seas 10 to 15 feet.

* WHERE...Portions of The Gulf of Mexico and The Laguna Madre.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which

could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

