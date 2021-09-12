TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, September 12, 2021 _____ TROPICAL STORM WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Brownsville TX 1041 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 ...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT... * WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 60 kt and seas 10 to 15 feet. * WHERE...Portions of The Gulf of Mexico and The Laguna Madre. * IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT... * WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 60 kt and seas 10 to 15 feet. * WHERE...Portions of The Gulf of Mexico and The Laguna Madre. * IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT... * WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 60 kt and seas 10 to 15 feet. * WHERE...Portions of The Gulf of Mexico and The Laguna Madre. * IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT... * WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 60 kt and seas 10 to 15 feet. * WHERE...Portions of The Gulf of Mexico and The Laguna Madre. * IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT... * WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 60 kt and seas 10 to 15 feet. * WHERE...Portions of The Gulf of Mexico and The Laguna Madre. * IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT... * WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 60 kt and seas 10 to 15 feet. * WHERE...Portions of The Gulf of Mexico and The Laguna Madre. * IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT... * WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 60 kt and seas 10 to 15 feet. * WHERE...Portions of The Gulf of Mexico and The Laguna Madre. * IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather