MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

441 AM CDT Wed Aug 4 2021

A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the following areas...

Bays and Waterways from Port Aransas to Port O'Connor...

At 440 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm, capable

of producing winds to around 30 knots and small hail. This

thunderstorm was located 7 nm south of Seadrift, moving northeast at

10 knots.

The strong thunderstorm will remain over mainly open waters.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until this storm passes.

Intense lightning is occurring with this storm. If caught on the open

water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded metal

objects.

LAT...LON 2843 9661 2844 9658 2832 9644 2827 9656

2820 9667 2828 9678 2845 9664

