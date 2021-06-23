TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, June 23, 2021 _____ MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT Marine Weather Statement National Weather Service Brownsville TX 113 AM CDT Wed Jun 23 2021 ...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER THE WATERS... The areas affected include... Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX out 20 NM... Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out 20 NM... Laguna Madre From The Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM North Of Port Mansfield TX... Laguna Madre From the Port Of Brownsville to the Arroyo Colorado... Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX from 20 to 60 NM... Waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River from 20 to 60 NM... At 112 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms, capable of producing winds to around 30 knots. These thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Laguna Vista to 30 nm northeast of South Padre Island, moving north at 30 knots. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately until these storms pass. Intense lightning is occurring with these storms. If caught on the open water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded metal objects. LAT...LON 2600 9715 2600 9726 2605 9718 2605 9719 2608 9720 2611 9730 2623 9732 2622 9733 2627 9732 2627 9735 2643 9734 2691 9696 2676 9643 2609 9643 2597 9715 ...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER THE WATERS... The areas affected include... Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX out 20 NM... Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out 20 NM... Laguna Madre From The Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM North Of Port Mansfield TX... Laguna Madre From the Port Of Brownsville to the Arroyo Colorado... Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX from 20 to 60 NM... Waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River from 20 to 60 NM... At 112 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms, capable of producing winds to around 30 knots. These thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Laguna Vista to 30 nm northeast of South Padre Island, moving north at 30 knots. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately until these storms pass. Intense lightning is occurring with these storms. If caught on the open water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded metal objects. LAT...LON 2600 9715 2600 9726 2605 9718 2605 9719 2608 9720 2611 9730 2623 9732 2622 9733 2627 9732 2627 9735 2643 9734 2691 9696 2676 9643 2609 9643 2597 9715 ...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER THE WATERS... The areas affected include... Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX out 20 NM... Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out 20 NM... Laguna Madre From The Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM North Of Port Mansfield TX... Laguna Madre From the Port Of Brownsville to the Arroyo Colorado... Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX from 20 to 60 NM... Waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River from 20 to 60 NM... At 112 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms, capable of producing winds to around 30 knots. These thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Laguna Vista to 30 nm northeast of South Padre Island, moving north at 30 knots. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately until these storms pass. Intense lightning is occurring with these storms. If caught on the open water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded metal objects. LAT...LON 2600 9715 2600 9726 2605 9718 2605 9719 2608 9720 2611 9730 2623 9732 2622 9733 2627 9732 2627 9735 2643 9734 2691 9696 2676 9643 2609 9643 2597 9715 ...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER THE WATERS... The areas affected include... Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX out 20 NM... Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out 20 NM... Laguna Madre From The Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM North Of Port Mansfield TX... Laguna Madre From the Port Of Brownsville to the Arroyo Colorado... Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX from 20 to 60 NM... Waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River from 20 to 60 NM... At 112 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms, capable of producing winds to around 30 knots. These thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Laguna Vista to 30 nm northeast of South Padre Island, moving north at 30 knots. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately until these storms pass. Intense lightning is occurring with these storms. If caught on the open water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded metal objects. LAT...LON 2600 9715 2600 9726 2605 9718 2605 9719 2608 9720 2611 9730 2623 9732 2622 9733 2627 9732 2627 9735 2643 9734 2691 9696 2676 9643 2609 9643 2597 9715 ...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER THE WATERS... The areas affected include... Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX out 20 NM... Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out 20 NM... Laguna Madre From The Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM North Of Port Mansfield TX... Laguna Madre From the Port Of Brownsville to the Arroyo Colorado... Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX from 20 to 60 NM... Waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River from 20 to 60 NM... At 112 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms, capable of producing winds to around 30 knots. These thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Laguna Vista to 30 nm northeast of South Padre Island, moving north at 30 knots. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately until these storms pass. Intense lightning is occurring with these storms. If caught on the open water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded metal objects. LAT...LON 2600 9715 2600 9726 2605 9718 2605 9719 2608 9720 2611 9730 2623 9732 2622 9733 2627 9732 2627 9735 2643 9734 2691 9696 2676 9643 2609 9643 2597 9715 ...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER THE WATERS... The areas affected include... Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX out 20 NM... Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out 20 NM... Laguna Madre From The Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM North Of Port Mansfield TX... Laguna Madre From the Port Of Brownsville to the Arroyo Colorado... Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX from 20 to 60 NM... Waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River from 20 to 60 NM... At 112 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms, capable of producing winds to around 30 knots. These thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Laguna Vista to 30 nm northeast of South Padre Island, moving north at 30 knots. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately until these storms pass. Intense lightning is occurring with these storms. If caught on the open water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded metal objects. LAT...LON 2600 9715 2600 9726 2605 9718 2605 9719 2608 9720 2611 9730 2623 9732 2622 9733 2627 9732 2627 9735 2643 9734 2691 9696 2676 9643 2609 9643 2597 9715 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather