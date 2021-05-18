TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, May 18, 2021 _____ MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT Marine Weather Statement National Weather Service Brownsville TX 226 AM CDT Tue May 18 2021 ...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS APPROACHING THE KENEDY COUNTY BAY AND GULF WATERS... The areas affected include... Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX out 20 NM... Laguna Madre From 5 nm North Of Port Mansfield To Baffin Bay TX... Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX from 20 to 60 NM... At 225 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms, capable of producing winds to around 30 knots. These thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles east of Riviera Beach to 29 miles southwest of Malaquite Beach to 37 miles northwest of Port Mansfield, moving east at 25 knots. Locations impacted include... Laguna Madre and Riviera Beach. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... This strong thunderstorms will likely produce winds to around 30 knots...and could pose a serious hazard for boaters. A special marine warning may eventually be required when these storms reach the nearshore waters. Boaters should consider heading for shore before these storms arrive. Intense lightning is occurring with these storms. If caught on the open water stay below deck if possible...keep away from ungrounded metal objects. LAT...LON 2690 9739 2724 9736 2710 9636 2661 9653 2660 9709 2666 9731 2690 9737 2667 9732 2669 9745 2672 9746 2670 9746 2685 9758 2684 9756 2685 9756 2698 9757 2698 9756 2725 9742 ...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS APPROACHING THE KENEDY COUNTY BAY AND GULF WATERS... The areas affected include... Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX out 20 NM... Laguna Madre From 5 nm North Of Port Mansfield To Baffin Bay TX... Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX from 20 to 60 NM... At 225 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms, capable of producing winds to around 30 knots. These thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles east of Riviera Beach to 29 miles southwest of Malaquite Beach to 37 miles northwest of Port Mansfield, moving east at 25 knots. Locations impacted include... Laguna Madre and Riviera Beach. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... This strong thunderstorms will likely produce winds to around 30 knots...and could pose a serious hazard for boaters. A special marine warning may eventually be required when these storms reach the nearshore waters. Boaters should consider heading for shore before these storms arrive. Intense lightning is occurring with these storms. If caught on the open water stay below deck if possible...keep away from ungrounded metal objects. LAT...LON 2690 9739 2724 9736 2710 9636 2661 9653 2660 9709 2666 9731 2690 9737 2667 9732 2669 9745 2672 9746 2670 9746 2685 9758 2684 9756 2685 9756 2698 9757 2698 9756 2725 9742 ...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS APPROACHING THE KENEDY COUNTY BAY AND GULF WATERS... The areas affected include... Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX out 20 NM... Laguna Madre From 5 nm North Of Port Mansfield To Baffin Bay TX... Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX from 20 to 60 NM... At 225 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms, capable of producing winds to around 30 knots. These thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles east of Riviera Beach to 29 miles southwest of Malaquite Beach to 37 miles northwest of Port Mansfield, moving east at 25 knots. Locations impacted include... Laguna Madre and Riviera Beach. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... This strong thunderstorms will likely produce winds to around 30 knots...and could pose a serious hazard for boaters. A special marine warning may eventually be required when these storms reach the nearshore waters. Boaters should consider heading for shore before these storms arrive. Intense lightning is occurring with these storms. If caught on the open water stay below deck if possible...keep away from ungrounded metal objects. LAT...LON 2690 9739 2724 9736 2710 9636 2661 9653 2660 9709 2666 9731 2690 9737 2667 9732 2669 9745 2672 9746 2670 9746 2685 9758 2684 9756 2685 9756 2698 9757 2698 9756 2725 9742 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather