TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, May 12, 2021

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

215 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

...THE SPECIAL MARINE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The affected areas were...

Laguna Madre From 5 nm North Of Port Mansfield To Baffin Bay TX...

The thunderstorm has weakened and no longer poses a significant

threat to boaters.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for

Deep South Texas...and the adjacent coastal waters.

...THE SPECIAL MARINE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The affected areas were...

Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20 to 60 NM...

The thunderstorm has moved out of the area and no longer poses a

significant threat to boaters.

