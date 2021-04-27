TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, April 28, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

1033 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Seas building to 4 to 6 ft nearshore and 6 to 8 feet

offshore.

* WHERE...Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from

20 to 60 NM and Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20

to 60 NM.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 1 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels,

should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Seas building to 4 to 6 ft nearshore and 6 to 8 feet

offshore.

* WHERE...Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from

20 to 60 NM and Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20

to 60 NM.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 1 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels,

should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather