TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, April 17, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX 317 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots and rough bay waters. * WHERE...Matagorda Bay and Galveston Bay. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...North winds increasing to 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to gale force and seas 4 to 7 feet. * WHERE...Coastal waters from the Matagorda Ship Channel Texas to High Island and out 20 nautical miles. * WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts to gale force and seas 6 to 9 feet expected. * WHERE...Waters from High Island to the Matagorda Ship Channel Texas from 20 to 60 nautical miles. * WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather