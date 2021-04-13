TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, April 13, 2021 _____ MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT Marine Weather Statement National Weather Service Brownsville TX 321 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021 ...Patchy Marine Fog Developing Across the Lower Texas Coastal Waters... Satellite imagery and webcams along South Padre Island have begun to show patchy marine fog along the Laguna Madre and nearshore Gulf waters. This patchy fog will likely persist into the mid morning hours today. Visibilities of 1-2 miles are expected with some isolated area dipping below one mile at times. Mariners should exercise caution if operating in lower visibility, or wait until fog lifts to venture out. Make sure to leave plenty of distance ahead of you, make sure all running lights are on, and use proper fog signals. ...Patchy Marine Fog Developing Across the Lower Texas Coastal Waters... Satellite imagery and webcams along South Padre Island have begun to show patchy marine fog along the Laguna Madre and nearshore Gulf waters. This patchy fog will likely persist into the mid morning hours today. Visibilities of 1-2 miles are expected with some isolated area dipping below one mile at times. Mariners should exercise caution if operating in lower visibility, or wait until fog lifts to venture out. Make sure to leave plenty of distance ahead of you, make sure all running lights are on, and use proper fog signals. ...Patchy Marine Fog Developing Across the Lower Texas Coastal Waters... Satellite imagery and webcams along South Padre Island have begun to show patchy marine fog along the Laguna Madre and nearshore Gulf waters. This patchy fog will likely persist into the mid morning hours today. Visibilities of 1-2 miles are expected with some isolated area dipping below one mile at times. Mariners should exercise caution if operating in lower visibility, or wait until fog lifts to venture out. Make sure to leave plenty of distance ahead of you, make sure all running lights are on, and use proper fog signals. ...Patchy Marine Fog Developing Across the Lower Texas Coastal Waters... Satellite imagery and webcams along South Padre Island have begun to show patchy marine fog along the Laguna Madre and nearshore Gulf waters. This patchy fog will likely persist into the mid morning hours today. Visibilities of 1-2 miles are expected with some isolated area dipping below one mile at times. Mariners should exercise caution if operating in lower visibility, or wait until fog lifts to venture out. Make sure to leave plenty of distance ahead of you, make sure all running lights are on, and use proper fog signals. ...Patchy Marine Fog Developing Across the Lower Texas Coastal Waters... Satellite imagery and webcams along South Padre Island have begun to show patchy marine fog along the Laguna Madre and nearshore Gulf waters. This patchy fog will likely persist into the mid morning hours today. Visibilities of 1-2 miles are expected with some isolated area dipping below one mile at times. Mariners should exercise caution if operating in lower visibility, or wait until fog lifts to venture out. Make sure to leave plenty of distance ahead of you, make sure all running lights are on, and use proper fog signals. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather