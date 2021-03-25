TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, March 25, 2021 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Brownsville TX 306 AM CDT Thu Mar 25 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce visibility to one quarter to one half mile. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...In The Gulf of Mexico, Coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande out 20 nm and Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield out 20 nm. In The Laguna Madre, Laguna Madre from the Port of Brownsville to the Arroyo Colorado, Laguna Madre from the Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM north of Port Mansfield TX and Laguna Madre from 5 nm north of Port Mansfield to Baffin Bay TX. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 5 AM CDT early this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 8 AM this morning to 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce visibility to one quarter to one half mile. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...In The Gulf of Mexico, Coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande out 20 nm and Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield out 20 nm. In The Laguna Madre, Laguna Madre from the Port of Brownsville to the Arroyo Colorado, Laguna Madre from the Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM north of Port Mansfield TX and Laguna Madre from 5 nm north of Port Mansfield to Baffin Bay TX. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 5 AM CDT early this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 8 AM this morning to 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce visibility to one quarter to one half mile. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...In The Gulf of Mexico, Coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande out 20 nm and Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield out 20 nm. In The Laguna Madre, Laguna Madre from the Port of Brownsville to the Arroyo Colorado, Laguna Madre from the Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM north of Port Mansfield TX and Laguna Madre from 5 nm north of Port Mansfield to Baffin Bay TX. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 5 AM CDT early this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 8 AM this morning to 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce visibility to one quarter to one half mile. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...In The Gulf of Mexico, Coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande out 20 nm and Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield out 20 nm. In The Laguna Madre, Laguna Madre from the Port of Brownsville to the Arroyo Colorado, Laguna Madre from the Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM north of Port Mansfield TX and Laguna Madre from 5 nm north of Port Mansfield to Baffin Bay TX. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 5 AM CDT early this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 8 AM this morning to 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce visibility to one quarter to one half mile. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...In The Gulf of Mexico, Coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande out 20 nm and Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield out 20 nm. In The Laguna Madre, Laguna Madre from the Port of Brownsville to the Arroyo Colorado, Laguna Madre from the Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM north of Port Mansfield TX and Laguna Madre from 5 nm north of Port Mansfield to Baffin Bay TX. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 5 AM CDT early this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 8 AM this morning to 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce visibility to one quarter to one half mile. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...In The Gulf of Mexico, Coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande out 20 nm and Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield out 20 nm. In The Laguna Madre, Laguna Madre from the Port of Brownsville to the Arroyo Colorado, Laguna Madre from the Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM north of Port Mansfield TX and Laguna Madre from 5 nm north of Port Mansfield to Baffin Bay TX. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 5 AM CDT early this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 8 AM this morning to 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce visibility to one quarter to one half mile. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...In The Gulf of Mexico, Coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande out 20 nm and Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield out 20 nm. In The Laguna Madre, Laguna Madre from the Port of Brownsville to the Arroyo Colorado, Laguna Madre from the Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM north of Port Mansfield TX and Laguna Madre from 5 nm north of Port Mansfield to Baffin Bay TX. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 5 AM CDT early this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 8 AM this morning to 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce visibility to one quarter to one half mile. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...In The Gulf of Mexico, Coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande out 20 nm and Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield out 20 nm. In The Laguna Madre, Laguna Madre from the Port of Brownsville to the Arroyo Colorado, Laguna Madre from the Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM north of Port Mansfield TX and Laguna Madre from 5 nm north of Port Mansfield to Baffin Bay TX. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 5 AM CDT early this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 8 AM this morning to 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce visibility to one quarter to one half mile. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...In The Gulf of Mexico, Coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande out 20 nm and Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield out 20 nm. In The Laguna Madre, Laguna Madre from the Port of Brownsville to the Arroyo Colorado, Laguna Madre from the Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM north of Port Mansfield TX and Laguna Madre from 5 nm north of Port Mansfield to Baffin Bay TX. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 5 AM CDT early this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 8 AM this morning to 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce visibility to one quarter to one half mile. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...In The Gulf of Mexico, Coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande out 20 nm and Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield out 20 nm. In The Laguna Madre, Laguna Madre from the Port of Brownsville to the Arroyo Colorado, Laguna Madre from the Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM north of Port Mansfield TX and Laguna Madre from 5 nm north of Port Mansfield to Baffin Bay TX. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 5 AM CDT early this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 8 AM this morning to 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas around 6 feet expected. * WHERE...Waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande extending from 20 to 60 nm and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield extending from 20 to 60 nm. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas around 6 feet expected. * WHERE...Waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande extending from 20 to 60 nm and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield extending from 20 to 60 nm. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather