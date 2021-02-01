TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, February 1, 2021 _____ LOW WATER ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX 304 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021 ...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Abnormally low water levels. * WHERE...Galveston Bay. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Below normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due to below normal water levels. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 knots and seas 5 to 8 ft expected. * WHERE...Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 knots and seas 5 to 8 ft expected. * WHERE...Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...North winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX out 20 NM and Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport TX out 20 NM. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...North winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX out 20 NM and Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport TX out 20 NM. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather