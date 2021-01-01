TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 1, 2021 _____ LOW WATER ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX 316 AM CST Fri Jan 1 2021 ...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...For the Low Water Advisory, abnormally low water levels at or below 1 foot below MLLW expected. * WHERE...Matagorda Bay and Galveston Bay. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Below normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due to below normal water levels. ...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...For the Low Water Advisory, abnormally low water levels at or below 1 foot below MLLW expected. * WHERE...Matagorda Bay and Galveston Bay. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Below normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due to below normal water levels. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...West winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 5 to 7 ft. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX out 20 NM and Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport TX out 20 NM. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...West winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 5 to 7 ft. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX out 20 NM and Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport TX out 20 NM. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 7 to 10 ft. * WHERE...Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 7 to 10 ft. * WHERE...Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather