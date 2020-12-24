TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, December 24, 2020

LOW WATER ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

349 AM CST Thu Dec 24 2020

...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Low Water Advisory, abnormally low water levels

expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to

25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected.

* WHERE...Sabine Lake, Calcasieu Lake and Vermilion Bay.

* WHEN...For the Low Water Advisory, from midnight tonight to 10

AM CST Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 PM this

evening to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Below

normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating

conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due

to below normal water levels.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and

seas 5 to 8 feet expected.

* WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

