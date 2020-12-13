TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, December 13, 2020 _____ GALE WATCH URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Brownsville TX 315 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020 ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet expected. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande out 20 nm, Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield out 20 nm, Waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande extending from 20 to 60 nm and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield extending from 20 to 60 nm. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. * WHERE...Laguna Madre from the Port of Brownsville to the Arroyo Colorado, Laguna Madre from the Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM north of Port Mansfield TX and Laguna Madre from 5 nm north of Port Mansfield to Baffin Bay TX. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... 