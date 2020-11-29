TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, November 30, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

351 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING

TO 6 AM CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 4 to 6 feet expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out

20 NM and Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to

60 NM.

* WHEN...From 9 AM Sunday to 6 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

