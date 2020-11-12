TX Marine Warning and Forecast

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

325 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020

...PATCHY TO AREAS OF FOG ACROSS THE BAYS OF THE MIDDLE TEXAS

COAST THIS MORNING...

Patchy to areas of fog will develop across the bays of the Middle

Texas Coast this morning. Visibilities of 2 to 4 miles can be

expected, with visibilities dropping to 1 mile or less at times.

Mariners should take caution when navigating this morning.

