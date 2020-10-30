TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, October 30, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
344 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020
...LOW WATER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Low Water Advisory, water levels around 1 foot
below normal. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds around
20 knots and choppy to rough bay waters.
* WHERE...Matagorda Bay.
* WHEN...For the Low Water Advisory, until 10 AM CDT this
morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 7 AM CDT this
morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Below
normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating
conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due
to below normal water levels.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 kt and seas 4 to 7 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...LOW WATER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Low Water Advisory, water levels 1.5 to 2.5 feet
blow normal. For the Small Craft Advisory, northeast winds
around 20 knots and bay waters choppy to rough.
* WHERE...Galveston Bay.
* WHEN...For the Low Water Advisory, until 3 PM CDT this
afternoon. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 7 AM CDT this
morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Below
normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating
conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due
to below normal water levels.
_____
