TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, September 22, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

404 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Seas 5 to 8 feet.

* WHERE....All of the Lower Texas coastal Gulf waters.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Seas 5 to 8 feet.

* WHERE....All of the Lower Texas coastal Gulf waters.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Seas 5 to 8 feet.

* WHERE....All of the Lower Texas coastal Gulf waters.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Seas 5 to 8 feet.

* WHERE....All of the Lower Texas coastal Gulf waters.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and

seas 15 to 20 feet.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...Tropical Storm force winds possible until Tuesday

afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which

could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and

seas 15 to 20 feet.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...Tropical Storm force winds possible until Tuesday

afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which

could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and

seas 15 to 20 feet.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...Tropical Storm force winds possible until Tuesday

afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which

could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and

seas 15 to 20 feet.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...Tropical Storm force winds possible until Tuesday

afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which

could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and

seas 15 to 20 feet.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...Tropical Storm force winds possible until Tuesday

afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which

could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and

seas 15 to 20 feet.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...Tropical Storm force winds possible until Tuesday

afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which

could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and

seas 7 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...Tropical Storm force winds possible until Tuesday

afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which

could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and

seas 7 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...Tropical Storm force winds possible until Tuesday

afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which

could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and

seas 7 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...Tropical Storm force winds possible until Tuesday

afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which

could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and

seas 7 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...Tropical Storm force winds possible until Tuesday

afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which

could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and

seas 7 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...Tropical Storm force winds possible until Tuesday

afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which

could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and

seas 7 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...Tropical Storm force winds possible until Tuesday

afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which

could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather