TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, September 15, 2020
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
Marine Weather Statement
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
Issued by National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
1040 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
...A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER THE WATERS...
The areas affected include...
Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX from 20 to 60 NM...
Waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River from 20 to
60 NM...
At 1034 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong line of
thunderstorms, capable of producing winds to around 30 knots. This
line of thunderstorms was located 61 nm east of Laguna Madre, moving
southwest at 25 knots.
The strong thunderstorm will remain over mainly open waters.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher
waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor
immediately until this storm passes.
LAT...LON 2624 9646 2668 9657 2671 9612 2645 9606
