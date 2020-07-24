TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, July 24, 2020

_____

TROPICAL STORM WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

348 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 35 KT with gusts up to 45 KT.

* WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...Tropical Storm force winds possible from Friday evening

until Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which

could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 35 KT with gusts up to 45 KT.

* WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...Tropical Storm force winds possible from Friday evening

until Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which

could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 35 KT with gusts up to 45 KT.

* WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...Tropical Storm force winds possible from Friday evening

until Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which

could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather