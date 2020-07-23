TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, July 23, 2020

TROPICAL STORM WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

349 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...Tropical Storm force winds possible from early Saturday

morning until Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which

could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

