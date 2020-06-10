TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, June 10, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
1026 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northeast winds around 20 knots with gusts up to 25
knots.
* WHERE...Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas,
Bays and Waterways from Port Aransas to Port O'Connor, Coastal
waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20 NM and Coastal
waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel out 20 NM.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM CDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and/or increased seas
will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for
inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
