TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, April 28, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
335 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southeast winds around 20 kts with gusts up to 30 kts
expected.
* WHERE...Laguna Madre from the Port of Brownsville to Baffin Bay
TX.
* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
_____
