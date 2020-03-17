TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, March 17, 2020

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

340 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to one quarter mile or

less.

* WHERE...Sabine Lake, Calcasieu Lake, Coastal waters from

Cameron LA to High Island TX out 20 NM and Coastal waters from

Intracoastal City to Cameron LA out 20 NM.

* WHEN...Until noon CDT today.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

