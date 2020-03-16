TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, March 16, 2020
_____
DENSE FOG ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
326 AM CDT Mon Mar 16 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to one mile or less at
times.
* WHERE...Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas,
Bays and Waterways from Port Aransas to Port O'Connor, Coastal
waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20 NM and Coastal
waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel out 20 NM.
* WHEN...Until noon CDT today.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
The threat of dense fog across the waters has decreased due to sea
surface temperatures climbing into the low 70s with dew points
still down in the mid 60s. Patchy fog will still be possible this
morning.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather