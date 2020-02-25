TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, February 26, 2020

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

301 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON

CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts

up to 35 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet expected. For the Dense Fog

Advisory, dense fog will reduce visibility less than one mile.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande

out 20 nm and Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield

out 20 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from midnight tonight to noon CST

Wednesday. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 8 AM CST this

morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Low

visibility this morning will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

If you must navigate this morning, proceed with caution. Use

proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember

to use your radar and compass.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON

CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas

7 to 10 feet expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to the Rio Grande out

60 nm.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT

TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce

visibility less than one mile. For the Small Craft Advisory,

north winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected.

* WHERE...Laguna Madre from the Port of Brownsville to the

Arroyo Colorado, Laguna Madre from the Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM

north of Port Mansfield TX and Laguna Madre from 5 nm north of

Port Mansfield to Baffin Bay TX.

* WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 8 AM CST this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from midnight tonight

to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Low

visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

If you must navigate this morning, proceed with caution. Use

proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember

to use your radar and compass.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON

CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts

up to 35 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet expected. For the Dense Fog

Advisory, dense fog will reduce visibility less than one mile.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande

out 20 nm and Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield

out 20 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from midnight tonight to noon CST

Wednesday. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 8 AM CST this

morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Low

visibility this morning will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

If you must navigate this morning, proceed with caution. Use

proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember

to use your radar and compass.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT

TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce

visibility less than one mile. For the Small Craft Advisory,

north winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected.

* WHERE...Laguna Madre from the Port of Brownsville to the

Arroyo Colorado, Laguna Madre from the Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM

north of Port Mansfield TX and Laguna Madre from 5 nm north of

Port Mansfield to Baffin Bay TX.

* WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 8 AM CST this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from midnight tonight

to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Low

visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

If you must navigate this morning, proceed with caution. Use

proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember

to use your radar and compass.

