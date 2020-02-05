TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, February 6, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

327 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM

CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 4 to 7 feet expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out

20 NM, Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA out

20 NM, Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60

NM and Waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA from 20 to

60 NM.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather