MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

1048 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the following areas...

Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out 20 NM...

Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60 NM...

At 1047 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm,

capable of producing winds to around 30 knots. This thunderstorm was

located near High Island 167, or 27 nm east of Heald Bank, moving

northeast at 15 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until this storm passes.

LAT...LON 2959 9333 2942 9333 2902 9363 2915 9386

2969 9354

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather