TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, December 17, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

335 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

...LOW WATER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Low Water Advisory, abnormally low water levels

expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 20

kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Sabine Lake and Calcasieu Lake.

* WHEN...For the Low Water Advisory, from 9 AM this morning to 9

PM CST this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM

CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Below

normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating

conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due

to below normal water levels.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

...LOW WATER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Low Water Advisory, abnormally low water levels

expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 20

kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Sabine Lake and Calcasieu Lake.

* WHEN...For the Low Water Advisory, from 9 AM this morning to 9

PM CST this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM

CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Below

normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating

conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due

to below normal water levels.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...North winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out

20 NM and Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA

out 20 NM.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...North winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out

20 NM and Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA

out 20 NM.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...North winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out

20 NM and Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA

out 20 NM.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...North winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out

20 NM and Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA

out 20 NM.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...North winds 25 to 30 kt with frequent gusts up to 40 kt

and seas 5 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60

NM, Waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA from 20 to 60

NM and Waters from Lower Atchafalaya River to Intracoastal

City LA from 20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Now until 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...North winds 25 to 30 kt with frequent gusts up to 40 kt

and seas 5 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60

NM, Waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA from 20 to 60

NM and Waters from Lower Atchafalaya River to Intracoastal

City LA from 20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Now until 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

...LOW WATER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Low Water Advisory, abnormally low water levels

expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 20

kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Sabine Lake and Calcasieu Lake.

* WHEN...For the Low Water Advisory, from 9 AM this morning to 9

PM CST this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM

CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Below

normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating

conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due

to below normal water levels.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

...LOW WATER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Low Water Advisory, abnormally low water levels

expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 20

kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Sabine Lake and Calcasieu Lake.

* WHEN...For the Low Water Advisory, from 9 AM this morning to 9

PM CST this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM

CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Below

normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating

conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due

to below normal water levels.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather