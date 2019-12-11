TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, December 11, 2019
GALE WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
257 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
...GALE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 7 to 12 feet expected.
* WHERE...Coastal waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande
out 20 nm, Waters from Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande
extending from 20 to 60 nm and Waters from Baffin Bay to Port
Mansfield extending from 20 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will gradually decrease today,
however, wave heights will remain elevated through the afternoon
and into the evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
Winds have decreased below Small Craft Advisory thresholds,
therefore the Small Craft Advisory will expire at 3am. Although
the Small Craft Advisory will expire, small craft should continue
to exercise caution today.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 and seas 8 to 12 feet expected.
* WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield out
20 nm.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will gradually decrease today,
however, wave heights will remain elevated through the afternoon
and into the evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
