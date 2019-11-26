TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, November 26, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

302 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019

...STRONG WIND TO DEVELOP ACROSS THE OFFSHORE WATERS TUESDAY

MORNING...

.Strong south winds are expected to develop early Tuesday morning

across the offshore waters and persist through the late afternoon

hours.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

* WINDS...South 20 to 25 knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...Seas 5 to 7 feet with occasional seas up to 9

feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots

and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce

hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close

attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea

conditions in planning.

